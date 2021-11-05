Harry Potter Director Wants To Reunite Original Cast For Cursed Child Movie

Alamy

Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter movies, wants to bring back the original trio for a Cursed Child movie.

It’s been 10 years since Deathly Hallows: Part 2, marking Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint’s final appearance as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley respectively. As the train rolled off from Platform 9¾ to Hogwarts with their kids on-board, an entire generation said an emotional goodbye.

Since then, the franchise has continued – for better or worse. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is… certainly something, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was a huge success on Broadway and the West End, earning critical acclaim and millions in ticket sales.

Warner Bros.

For Columbus, who helmed The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, recently spoke to Variety to mark the 20th anniversary of the first movie.

‘I was very, I don’t want to say anxious, but aware of the fact that if I screw this up, I probably will never work again. And I would have millions of fans at my door just infuriated. I knew I was taking on something fairly gigantic, and I’ve never been involved in a project that had so much scrutiny,’ he recalled.

As we all well know, he had nothing to worry about in the end. It kicked off one of the biggest franchises of the century, and over the course of its initial re-release and regular returns to cinemas, it’s grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Warner Bros.

During the interview, Columbus was asked if he thought there’d be more Harry Potter movies. ‘I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine,’ he replied.

The play takes place 19 years after the events of the final book, with the trio ‘joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance,’ the synopsis reads.

However, would the original stars be interested? Radcliffe earlier expressed concerns about not being old enough nor ready to return to the world, as well as the fact he’s never been asked. Grint said he ‘can’t really imagine’ coming back, and it ‘would only be if everyone else wants to do the same’, while Watson also said she had no plans to reprise Hermione.