Harry Potter Fans Can Stay In A Cottage That Looks Just Like Gryffindor’s Common Room
Harry Potter fans can now stay in a cottage just like the Gryffindor common room, and it looks that good that even Snape would be impressed.
The cottage isn’t located within a castle, however, you’ll find the common room-esque cottage in Liverton, North Yorkshire, UK.
Boasting several shades of red and a statement fireplace, the cottage looks the spit of the iconic room where the likes of Harry, Hermione and Ron used to meet up after a long day of casting spells and battling He Who Must Not Be Named.
Named the ‘Dorm Room’, the cottage sleeps six people and features six single beds with thick, red curtains dividing them all – just like in the Harry Potter films.
The cottage is arguably quite the upgrade to the Gryffindor common room, however, as it comes with its own fully equipped kitchen for self-catering and a private bathroom. The shower even has an impressive stained-glass window.
It’s also dog-friendly, perfect for Hagrid to bring Fang along – hopefully he’ll leave the likes of Aragog at home, though.
The description on the website for the unique cottage reads:
Ideal for all to ensure a truly cosy comfortable and unforgettable holiday. This accommodation is for everyone including larger families or even get away with a group of friends and head of together for an adventure
This truly magical cottage has been designed to replicate the castle turret dorm room at a magical school that one particular boy wizard went to !
Complete with 6 cosy single sized four poster beds, a grand but cosy fire place, stained glass and flickering candles it truly is reminiscent of a magical dormitory from the wizarding world.
You can find out more about the ‘Dorm Room’ here.
If that doesn’t tickle your pickle, there’s a hut just like Hagrid’s that you can stay in too. Known as the ‘Grounds Keeper’s Cottage’, the magical getaway looks just like that of Hagrid’s home, minus the eerie, spider-infested Forbidden Forrest surrounding it.
