Harry Potter Fans Can Stay In A Cottage That Looks Just Like Gryffindor’s Common Room

Ideal for all to ensure a truly cosy comfortable and unforgettable holiday. This accommodation is for everyone including larger families or even get away with a group of friends and head of together for an adventure

This truly magical cottage has been designed to replicate the castle turret dorm room at a magical school that one particular boy wizard went to !

Complete with 6 cosy single sized four poster beds, a grand but cosy fire place, stained glass and flickering candles it truly is reminiscent of a magical dormitory from the wizarding world.