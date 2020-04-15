Harry Potter Fans Shocked By Deleted Scene ‘Reappearing’ In Goblet Of Fire

hogwarts deleted scene 1 kristinamarieclaire/TikTok/Warner Bros.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’d be forgiven for thinking you knew all of Hogwart’s secrets – from which staircase takes you to the library to the secret passageways that guide you out of the school.

I mean, come one. Which other books have you read 10+ times over, and which other films can you recite every single line of – unprompted – probably annoying everyone in the vicinity who’s watching it with you?

What I’m trying to say is, there’s nothing hardcore fans of the franchise don’t know. Except, maybe there is, because one person has discovered a deleted scene that has ‘reappeared’ in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire… and let me tell you, it’s weird as hell.

harry potter and the goblet of fire Warner Bros. Pictures

The scene in question occurs inside the Great Hall as Hogwarts welcomes the two other wizarding schools – Durmstrang Institute and Beauxbatons Academy of Magic – to compete in the Triwizard Tournament.

Before the three schools sit down to enjoy the ‘welcoming feast’ – and after the students from Beauxbatons do their enchanting dance and Viktor Krum and co. light some fire – the students of Hogwarts perform their offering.

What is that offering, you’re no doubt wondering? Well, apparently it’s their school song, Hoggy Warty Hogwarts. Never heard of it? Nope, me neither, but you’re about to. And trust me when I say you’re in for a treat.

Check the deleted scene out below:

Yikes. Led by Dumbledore, who yells across the hall, ‘maestro please,’ the students leap into action and start singing lyrics such as: ‘Whether we be old and bald or young with scabby knees,’ and ‘for now they’re bare and full of hair, dead flies and bits of fluff.’

I think the best part of the whole thing is the expressions on the faces of the students from the other schools, who are just looking blankly at them all as though to say: ‘What the hell is going on? We breathe fire and you give us… this?!’

Since being posted to TikTok alongside the caption ‘is this a deleted scene or am I going senile?’, the video has gone viral with more than 432,000 views and 63,500 likes.

It’s also attracted thousands of comments, mostly from people wondering ‘what the hell is going on?!’ and with one person writing: ‘I… am so confused????? I have seen these movies front to back since I was eight so many times and I’VE NEVER SEEN THIS.’ Same, girl.

viktor krum harry potter kristinamarieclaire/TikTok/Warner Bros.

Apparently, the song is part of the books but didn’t make the final cut for the movies – understandably – so if you did recognise that, hats off to you. You must be a true fan.