Harry Potter Reunion Shares First Trailer With Full Cast

HBO Max

With a little under two weeks to go until the Harry Potter reunion, the first full trailer for the highly anticipated special has dropped.

The short teaser, which begins with Daniel Radcliffe making his way into a snowy Diagon Alley, shows the cast members gathering in the Great Hall and other iconic sets to reminisce about their time on the show.

Advert 10

Loading…

‘It feels like no time has passed, and loads of time has passed,’ Emma Watson says over a clip of her hugging Tom Felton, as shots from the gathering are interspersed with classic scenes from the films. The trailer goes on to reveal a number of one-on-one conversations between various cast members, including Helena Bonham-Carter and Radcliffe, and Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as, of course, the three main cast chatting to each other in the Gryffindor common room.

The Harry Potter reunion is set to air on HBO Max on New Years Day to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.