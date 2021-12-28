Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Discusses First Kiss In Released Reunion Clip
Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his first kiss and how it was was ‘connected’ to his time in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.
Ahead of the eagerly awaited 20th-anniversary reunion of the franchise’s cast, a clip released on Monday, December 27 sees the legendary trio of Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, reunite to reminisce on their childhood years spent filming the Harry Potter series.
However, alongside reflecting on the ‘strong bonds’ of friendship that have formed, Radcliffe also spoke of his first kiss.
Radcliffe noted how he will ‘always be happy to talk about’ his time starring as Harry Potter despite people perhaps expecting him ‘not to want to talk about it’, Mail Online reports.
He said:
But that’s like somebody never talking about their childhood or teenage years.
Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here… everything I can think of is that related right now. It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere.
The 32-year-old explained how ‘bizarre’ it is that the cast not only ‘did [their] growing up privately,’ but also ‘did it on a film set’ and ‘did it with each other’.
In the trailer, the trio can be heard reflecting on their hairstyles during filming, working with Helena Bonham Carter, and how they felt ahead of the reunion.
Radcliffe resolved: ‘I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here.’
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to hit screens on January 1, 2022, and you can catch it on HBO Max or watch in the UK on Sky and stream on NOW with an Entertainment Membership from New Year’s Day.
