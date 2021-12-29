Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Reveals How She Fell In Love With Tom Felton On Set

Alamy

Emma Watson has opened up about the moment she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton on the set of Harry Potter, as the pair admitted that they still ‘just love each other’.

In a newly released clip filmed as part of the upcoming reunion special Return to Hogwarts, Watson recalled how as a 10-year-old she first developed a crush on her co-star during a tutoring session on set, remembering ‘the assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t how to say it – I just fell in love with him.’

Like any school crush, Watson said she spent her time on set looking out for Felton, telling her castmates, ‘I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.’

Of course, with Watson aged just 10 and Felton three years older at 13, nothing romantic ever developed between the two, and Watson acknowledged that she was more like a ‘little sister’ to the Draco Malfoy actor.

Speaking during the reunion, which is set to air on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, Felton himself admitted he was aware of Watson’s crush, but echoed her thoughts on the strength of their friendship.

‘I think I was in the hair and make-up chair, and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you’,’ he recalled, per Metro, explaining ‘I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.’

After Watson first admitted to having had a crush on Felton during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012, rumours have often circulated about the pair, who have remained close friends since the series wrapped a decade ago.

