Harry Potter Star Tom Felton And The Royal Family Meeting Has Fans Feeling ‘Proud’

He might be a Slytherin, but it looks like that doesn’t matter to the royal family, as Tom Felton has revealed he was invited by Prince William and Kate to take part in the royals’ annual Christmas carol service.

In an Instagram post, Felton shared a snap of himself meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following the service in Westminster Abbey, as he let his fans know that he and his mother had been personally invited to perform a reading of a letter celebrating ‘the nation coming together.’

‘A huge thank you to @dukeandduchessofcambridge for the honour of having my mum & I at Westminster Abbey last night to read such a poignant letter in celebration of the nation coming together this year and showing how big hearts can be in peoples time of need,’ he wrote.

The service, which took place yesterday and was hosted by Kate with the theme ‘Together At Christmas’, is set to be televised on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm, and Felton’s fans were quick to celebrate his involvement.

‘This is so lovely,’ one person wrote, with another saying ‘Tom, I just wanted to tell you that I am immensely proud of you. I love you so much.’

The service commemorated ‘pandemic heroes’ who worked to serve their communities in lockdown and beyond over the past year, and featured performances by artists including Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, with Felton giving a reading of ‘A letter from a soldier to his sister at Christmas’. Attendees were greeted by a children’s choir and a pair of reindeer as they arrived at the Abbey.

Felton’s latest appearance comes shortly after he reunited with the rest of the Harry Potter cast to film a HBO special set to air on New Year’s Day.