unilad
Advert

Harry Potter Stars Return In Reunion First Look Trailer

by : Shola Lee on : 06 Dec 2021 10:59
Harry Potter Stars Return In Reunion First Look TrailerHBO Max/YouTube

In a moment fans have been waiting for, the first look at the upcoming Harry Potter reunion is here.

Return to Hogwarts is set to air on HBO Max and will reunite stars from the iconic franchise in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Advert

The first look trailer was posted to the official Wizarding World account and sees a number of stars receive a Hogwarts letter, inviting them to the reunion.

Loading…

The caption read:

The invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming to @hbomax on New Year’s Day.

Advert

The reunion is set to be a star-studded affair with the film’s main stars returning, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Other beloved cast members will also be joining, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Alamy

Casey Patterson, the executive producer of the special, earlier spoke about her excitement for the special.

Advert

She said:

There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.

Return to Hogwarts will feature new details about the film along with in-depth interviews with the cast. The special will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

What a way to welcome the new year!

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Ofcom Rules On LBC Presenter Who Body Shamed Tilly Ramsay
Celebrity

Ofcom Rules On LBC Presenter Who Body Shamed Tilly Ramsay

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office
News

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office

Whistleblower Speaks On ‘Appalling’ Afghanistan Evacuation Where Animals Were Prioritised Over Humans
News

Whistleblower Speaks On ‘Appalling’ Afghanistan Evacuation Where Animals Were Prioritised Over Humans

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Film and TV, Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, HBO Max, Reunion

Credits

Comicbook

  1. Comicbook

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Trailer Released by HBO Max

 