Harry Potter Stars Return In Reunion First Look Trailer

In a moment fans have been waiting for, the first look at the upcoming Harry Potter reunion is here.

Return to Hogwarts is set to air on HBO Max and will reunite stars from the iconic franchise in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The first look trailer was posted to the official Wizarding World account and sees a number of stars receive a Hogwarts letter, inviting them to the reunion.

The caption read:

The invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming to @hbomax on New Year’s Day.

The reunion is set to be a star-studded affair with the film’s main stars returning, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Other beloved cast members will also be joining, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Casey Patterson, the executive producer of the special, earlier spoke about her excitement for the special.

She said:

There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.

Return to Hogwarts will feature new details about the film along with in-depth interviews with the cast. The special will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

What a way to welcome the new year!

