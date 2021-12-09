Harry Potter Stars Reunite In Gryffindor Common Room In HBO Teaser Picture

Alamy/Warner Bros.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite in the first look at HBO’s highly-anticipated Harry Potter reunion.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, HBO Max made a surprise announcement: the majority of the stars from the world of witchcraft and wizardry are coming back together for the first time since Deathly Hallows Part II.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to broadcast on New Year’s Day, and now we’ve got a glimpse of the gang getting up to no good in the Gryffindor common room.

HBO Max shared the first look image on Twitter today, December 9, and it’s obviously been met with fervent excitement. ‘Harry, Ron and Hermione on the original set of Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone brings back so many memories from my childhood! So excited for this reunion!’ one user wrote.

‘Are we gonna cry or what? Reunion of the original golden trio is what I needed before I die… everyone – are you still crazy about Harry Potter after all this time? Me – always!’ another wrote. ‘I’m so excited for this. These movies were a much needed escape for me when I was a kid. I’ll be watching with a case of Kleenex and my kitty,’ a third tweeted.

The three leads will be joined by director Christopher Columbus and several other stars, including Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

‘The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,’ the logline for the reunion reads.

‘It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,’ Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, also said in a statement.

‘This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.’

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day in 2022. Its plans for UK distribution have not been announced at the time of writing.