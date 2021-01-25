Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max Warner Bros.

Get your wands at the ready because a Harry Potter TV series is reportedly being developed.

The series is said to be in early development with HBO Max, however no talent or writers are linked with the new project just yet.

As per Variety, it is currently unknown what the new show will focus on and in what part of the Harry Potter timeline it will be set.

Alan Rickman Harry Potter Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. and HBO are yet to comment on the matter, but The Hollywood Reporter reports sources have revealed executives at HBO Max have ‘engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television’.

In addition to this, THR sources say ‘broad ideas’ have been discussed at the early-stage meetings that have happened so far.

While it may be the case that the TV series is in its very early stages, HBO Max and Warner Bros. emphasised that the show is not yet in development.

harry potter and the goblet of fire Warner Bros.

A short statement to the publication read, ‘There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.’

Harry Potter fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the news of a potential TV series. One person wrote, ‘DAMN MAN I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MY WHOLE LIFE’.

Someone else predicted that if the show is to happen, it won’t be released until after the end of the Fantastic Beasts films. They wrote, ‘If it’s going to actually be about Harry (and not like a prequel or a random student), it probably won’t start until after the Fantastic Beasts franchise wraps up.’

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted, ‘So torn on this…if they could do it right and get all the book details in there, then amazing! But ughhh these books/movies have such a special place in my heart so I’m NERVOUS [sic]’.

While it’s unknown who will be starring in the series if it’s to happen, Harry Potter alumni Rupert Grint said he’d love to play Dumbledore if there was a reboot of the hit wizarding franchise.

Responding to a question about a fan theory of Dumbledore being a time-travelling Ron, Grint told UNILAD, ‘I remember that! Oh yeah, I’d love to be Dumbledore I need a few years though.’

You’ve got time yet, Rupert.