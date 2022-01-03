Harry Potter Twins Call Out Producers For ‘Taking Revenge’ In Reunion Special

Alamy/@oliver_phelps/Instagram

Harry Potter fans are known for their dedication, so it’s no surprise that some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out some subtle mistakes that crept into the Return to Hogwarts reunion show.

No sooner had the special aired on New Year’s Day than fans took to social media with their reactions, and while most people were delighted to see the cast and crew back together after more than a decade, there was still room for some criticism.

You may have seen by now that the producers were quickly taken to task for accidentally mistaking a picture of a young Emma Roberts for that of a young Emma Watson, during a segment in which the star explained how she’d been a fan of Harry Potter herself before being cast as Hermione Granger in the films. That wasn’t the only thing the producers failed to pick up on, however.

Also appearing in the special were James and Oliver Phelps,who played the fan-favourite Weasley twins, Fred and George, in all eight films. Yet in a glaring and hilarious mistake, the brothers were incorrectly identified, with James’s caption appearing underneath Oliver and vice versa.

At first, it appears a simple error, but in an Instagram post Oliver Phelps suggested an alternative explanation.

‘I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,’ he wrote under a screenshot of the show, suggesting that the producers may have intentionally got the twins mixed up.

As James and Oliver told UNILAD earlier this year, true to their characters, the twins were well known as the pranksters on the set of the Harry Potter films, and often pretended to be each other to confuse the crew and their fellow castmates.

Whether Oliver’s theory is correct or not, who knows, but fans got a kick out the mix-up regardless, with one describing it as ‘the most Fred and George thing I’ve ever seen’.

‘The fact James and Oliver’s name tags were switched on #ReturnToHogwarts was so funny. ‘Honestly woman you call yourself our mother’,’ another person tweeted, referencing a scene in which Molly Weasley mistakes the twins for each other.

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts is available now in the UK on NOW and in the US on HBO Max.