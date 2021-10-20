unilad
Advert

Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Shares How She Overcame ‘Urge To Die’ During Eating Disorder Battle

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Oct 2021 09:36
Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Shares How She Overcame 'Urge To Die' During Eating Disorder BattleAlamy

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch has spoken about her past battle with an eating disorder and overcoming the ‘urge to die’.

The actor, who played Luna Lovegood throughout the series, has been opening up about her recovery from an eating disorder around the release of her memoir, The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting.

Advert

In an earlier Instagram post discussing the book, she described it as ‘somewhere between a memoir and self-help book’, explaining she wrote it ‘to be real and honest and dark with people so I can truly connect with other human beings’.

An extract shared with The Irish Times reads, ‘When I first heard about anorexia, I never planned for it to become my thing. I didn’t connect to it or dwell on it or decide to try it out for a while.

‘All I’d known was that I was empty, unremarkable, unexceptional at everything, and that it would be hard to find love, friends, work, a place in the world at all, if I didn’t find something by which to define myself – and then I’d found it.

Advert

‘I think to me, being unremarkable was the same thing as being unlovable, and if I didn’t have love, I wouldn’t want to live, and if I didn’t want to live, I’d eventually die. And I really wanted to find a way to fight that urge to die. People see eating disorders as slow self-destruction, but the intention is quite the opposite. It’s a stab at life, at asserting oneself.’

In a new interview with E! News, the 30-year-old spoke about her experience with such personal writing. ‘I really wanted to write this book for years, just because I’ve been talking about these topics, these themes of parts of my life for a long time, but not really getting my message across, not really getting the complexity and nuance of the story across,’ she said.

‘You want to be honest, you know? I don’t want to just say, ‘Everything’s cool now, happier, I’ve fixed all these weird issues.’ So, I had to find a way that I could be honest about where I’m at, but be positive and leave people with a warm, inspired feeling.’

Advert

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this article and would like to speak with someone in confidence, call the BEAT Eating Disorders helpline on 0808 801 0677. Helplines are open 365 days a year from 9am–8pm during the week, and 4pm–8pm on weekends and bank holidays. Alternatively, you can try the one-to-one webchat

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Facebook Is ‘Changing Its Name’ Next Week
Technology

Facebook Is ‘Changing Its Name’ Next Week

Passengers Who Allegedly Filmed Rape On Train Could Be Charged
News

Passengers Who Allegedly Filmed Rape On Train Could Be Charged

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out
News

Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out

Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus
News

Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Harry Potter, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

The Irish Times and 1 other

  1. The Irish Times

    The opposite of Luna Lovegood: Evanna Lynch takes to the page

  2. E! News

    Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Shares Her "Recovery Journey" After Eating Disorder in New Memoir

 