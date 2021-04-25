unilad
Advert

Harry Styles Reportedly ‘Having Sex On Screen’ For Drama Exploring Homosexuality In 1950s Britain

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Apr 2021 11:47
Harry Styles Reportedly 'Having Sex On Screen' For Drama Exploring Homosexuality In 1950s BritainPA Images

‘Not much is going to be left to the imagination’ as Harry Styles is said to be ‘throwing himself’ into taking part in a sex scene with his male co-star where for his upcoming movie My Policeman.

An official synopsis for the film has not yet been released, but it is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, which centres around gay police officer Tom Burgess, played in the film by Styles.

Advert

Set in Brighton in 1957, Burgess is forced to hide his sexuality as ­homosexuality is still illegal in Britain. He marries school teacher ­Marion, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin, but soon becomes wrapped up in a love affair with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood.

Harry StylesPA Images

Styles is also joined by The Last Kingdom and Luther actor David Dawson, who plays Hazelwood in the film, and together the pair are reportedly set to take on some steamy scenes.

An insider told The Sun the two actors will strip off together twice on a closed set to film the sequences, while another scene will see Styles naked by himself.

Advert

They commented:

Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible….

Not much is going to be left to the imagination.

Harry StylesPA Images

After rising to fame through his time in boy band One Direction, Styles is said to be ‘throwing himself’ into his new acting role and is ‘really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task.’

Advert

The insider continued: ‘He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that.’

Styles himself has never publicly defined his sexuality, though he has been praised by the LGBTQ+ community and its allies for his refusal to follow restrictive gender norms.

Harry Styles wears black ribbon in tribute to Caroline Flack at BRITsPA Images

Speaking to The Guardian in 2019, the singer said he thought of sexuality simply as ‘something that’s fun’, adding: ‘Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.’

Advert

My Policeman has not yet been given an official release date, though production and filming is said to be underway and it has been picked up by Amazon Studios.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here
Film and TV

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space
Science

TikTokers Are Just Discovering How Our Solar System Travels Through Space

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage
Animals

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave
News

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, harry styles, LGBTQ+, Now, Sex

Credits

The Sun and 1 other

  1. The Sun

    FLASH HARRY Harry Styles to film red hot sex scenes with co-star David Dawson for new blockbuster

  2. The Guardian

    Harry Styles: ‘I’m not just sprinkling in sexual ambiguity to be interesting’

 