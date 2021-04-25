Harry Styles Reportedly ‘Having Sex On Screen’ For Drama Exploring Homosexuality In 1950s Britain

PA Images

‘Not much is going to be left to the imagination’ as Harry Styles is said to be ‘throwing himself’ into taking part in a sex scene with his male co-star where for his upcoming movie My Policeman.

An official synopsis for the film has not yet been released, but it is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, which centres around gay police officer Tom Burgess, played in the film by Styles.

Advert 10

Set in Brighton in 1957, Burgess is forced to hide his sexuality as ­homosexuality is still illegal in Britain. He marries school teacher ­Marion, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin, but soon becomes wrapped up in a love affair with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood.

PA Images

Styles is also joined by The Last Kingdom and Luther actor David Dawson, who plays Hazelwood in the film, and together the pair are reportedly set to take on some steamy scenes.

An insider told The Sun the two actors will strip off together twice on a closed set to film the sequences, while another scene will see Styles naked by himself.

Advert 10

They commented:

Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible…. Not much is going to be left to the imagination.

PA Images

After rising to fame through his time in boy band One Direction, Styles is said to be ‘throwing himself’ into his new acting role and is ‘really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task.’

Advert 10

The insider continued: ‘He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that.’

Styles himself has never publicly defined his sexuality, though he has been praised by the LGBTQ+ community and its allies for his refusal to follow restrictive gender norms.

PA Images

Speaking to The Guardian in 2019, the singer said he thought of sexuality simply as ‘something that’s fun’, adding: ‘Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.’

Advert 10

My Policeman has not yet been given an official release date, though production and filming is said to be underway and it has been picked up by Amazon Studios.