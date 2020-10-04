Harry Styles Rumoured To Play The Next James Bond PA Images/Sony Pictures

Watermelon Sugar – song title or Harry Styles’ take on Bond’s classic Martini? It could potentially be both, as rumours suggest the One Direction star could be the next 007.

There’s been a lot of speculation about who would take over from Daniel Craig when he finally retires his gun and steps back from the role of Bond – though the delay to the release of No Time To Die means we’re still some way from that moment.

Advert

Still, that hasn’t stopped people guessing, with fans suggesting the likes of Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, Luther actor Idris Elba and Venom’s Tom Hardy, who became the bookies’ favourite last month when the odds of him replacing Craig were slashed from 8/1 to 4/5.

James Bond No Time To Die Universal Pictures

The latest name to be thrown into the mix is 26-year-old Styles, who is said to have met with film bosses about taking over the iconic role as odds on him were slashed from 100/1 to 25/1.

A source told The Sun:

Advert

Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two. Harry is a new age British man… he’s confident in his own skin and making him Bond would signal the franchise changing with the times.

While Styles can definitely be described as a new age British man who is confident in his own skin, without knowledge of who this source is it’s hard to say how much they really know about the situation. According to Styles’ representative, though, it’s actually very little.

In response to the rumours, a rep for the singer told the MailOnline that the reports ‘aren’t even remotely true.’

Advert

Styles has remained a favourite at the bookies’, and the singer himself has implied that he’d be more than happy to take on the role if it was offered to him.

Harry Styles wears black ribbon in tribute to Caroline Flack at BRITs PA Images

Speaking to Hits Radio about his interest in the role, per Elle, he commented:

I mean, who wouldn’t [play Bond]? I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?

Advert

I’m sure there’s a lot of fans out there who would love to see Styles’ dream come true, but only time will tell who the next face of Bond will be.