Harvey Price Receives Dream Job Offer From The BBC

PA Images

Harvey Price has been offered his dream job off the back of his appearance in Katie Price: Harvey And Me.

The documentary received critical acclaim and was a hit with viewers; it focused on Katie Price and her son, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning difficulties, as they celebrated his 18th birthday and searched for a college for him to attend.

Advert 10

On the back of the success of the show, there will now be part of an eight-part series that will allow him to document his passion – Harvey and his friend Zac will use the series delve further into the world of trains and automobiles.

PA Images

Speaking to Community Living magazine, former model Katie Price discussed the documentary and the future shows:

The BBC loved it so much. They actually didn’t realise how well it would do. So we are going to do a part two with him doing the train announcements, getting ready for college, his first day at college, all of that. And also the ins and outs about the funding.

Advert 10

She then delivered the good news about Harvey’s new series: ‘The BBC have offered Harvey and his friend Zac an eight-part series on trains and automobiles. There will be some gorgeous trains like the Bluebell Railway.’

Although Price admitted that she wasn’t enamoured with trains herself, she was excited for her son and his new opportunity.

PA Images

Price noted:

Advert 10

I am not interested in bloody trains. Me and Jeanette [Zac’s mum] will be sitting there having our tea and sandwiches saying ‘What are we bloody doing here on a train station?’. But, as long as they are happy, that’s what matters.

This isn’t the only work that Harvey has picked up since the documentary with his mother. After his train skills impressed viewers, Network Rail confirmed he will be able to provide announcements for the train service on Instagram.