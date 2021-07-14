unilad
Advert

Harvey Price Receives Dream Job Offer From The BBC

by : Daniel Richardson on : 14 Jul 2021 11:55
Harvey Price Receives Dream Job Offer From The BBCPA Images

Harvey Price has been offered his dream job off the back of his appearance in Katie Price: Harvey And Me.

The documentary received critical acclaim and was a hit with viewers; it focused on Katie Price and her son, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning difficulties, as they celebrated his 18th birthday and searched for a college for him to attend.

Advert

On the back of the success of the show, there will now be part of an eight-part series that will allow him to document his passion – Harvey and his friend Zac will use the series delve further into the world of trains and automobiles.

Harvey and Katie Price (PA)PA Images

Speaking to Community Living magazine, former model Katie Price discussed the documentary and the future shows:

The BBC loved it so much. They actually didn’t realise how well it would do. So we are going to do a part two with him doing the train announcements, getting ready for college, his first day at college, all of that. And also the ins and outs about the funding.

Advert

She then delivered the good news about Harvey’s new series: ‘The BBC have offered Harvey and his friend Zac an eight-part series on trains and automobiles. There will be some gorgeous trains like the Bluebell Railway.’

Although Price admitted that she wasn’t enamoured with trains herself, she was excited for her son and his new opportunity.

Katie Price (PA Images)PA Images

Price noted:

Advert

I am not interested in bloody trains. Me and Jeanette [Zac’s mum] will be sitting there having our tea and sandwiches saying ‘What are we bloody doing here on a train station?’. But, as long as they are happy, that’s what matters.

This isn’t the only work that Harvey has picked up since the documentary with his mother. After his train skills impressed viewers, Network Rail confirmed he will be able to provide announcements for the train service on Instagram.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup
Sport

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

Formula One Star ‘Shaken Up’ After Thieves Steal £40,000 Watch At Euro Final
Sport

Formula One Star ‘Shaken Up’ After Thieves Steal £40,000 Watch At Euro Final

Universal Florida Sued For $30,000 After Despicable Me Gru ‘Flashes White Supremacy Sign’
News

Universal Florida Sued For $30,000 After Despicable Me Gru ‘Flashes White Supremacy Sign’

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Film and TV, BBC, no-article-matching, Now, TV

Credits

Community Living

  1. Community Living

    Katie Price: ‘I will show disability should be accepted in everything’

 