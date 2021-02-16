Hasbro Ditches Gina Carano’s Star Wars Action Figures After Nazi Comments

Disney+/PA Images

Hasbro has reportedly scrapped plans to manufacture any more action figures of The Mandalorian character Cara Dune, following anti-Semitic commnents made by actor Gina Carano.

Carano, 38, came under fire after it emerged she had made anti-Semitic comments via TikTok, likening being a Republican to being Jewish under Nazi rule in a since-deleted post.

Hasbro has yet to make an official comment on the matter, however it’s understood that retailer BigBadToyStore has been forced to cancel pre-orders for figures of Cara as no more would be made.

Disney+

A BigBadToyStore representative told The Hollywood Reporter:

The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received. Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run. Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.

Carano played Cara for the first two seasons of the Disney+ show, and there had reportedly been no plans to bring the character back for the third season.

It had recently been revealed the character might be starring in her own spinoff series. However, these plans have now been scrapped in light of Carano’s social media controversies.

PA Images

On Wednesday, February 10, Lucasfilm released the following statement regarding Carano’s future with Star Wars:

Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.

Later that same evening, it was confirmed that Carano was no longer with her agency, UTA, as reported by Deadline.

PA Images

Carano has recently broken her silence after being let go by Disney+, revealing that she has a new project in the works with right-wing website The Daily Wire.

During an interview with Deadline, Carano stated that the site is now helping make one of her ‘dreams… come true’, allowing her to develop and produce her own film.

Carano revealed:

I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.

Specific details about the film have yet to be revealed, however it’s expected it will be released exclusively to members of The Daily Wire.

