Haunting Of Bly Manor Creator Says There Are 'No Plans' To Make Another Season Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor and its brilliantly scary predecessor The Haunting of Hill House scared the socks off viewers in the best possible way.

Drawing from two of the greatest ghost stories in English literature – Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw and Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House, respectively – the two series put a fresh spin on the old haunted house stories, gripping a new generation of horror fans.

Many of us had hoped that creator Mike Flanagan would simply continue in this vein for some time to come, perhaps delving into other weighty classics such as The Fall of the House of Usher or The Castle of Otranto.

However, this currently doesn’t appear too likely, with Flanagan having now revealed that there are ‘no plans’ for a third season of the beloved horror anthology.

In a response to a question on Twitter about the future of the series, Flanagan broke the hearts of gothic fans everywhere, writing:

At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!

Of course, this isn’t a flat out ‘never again’, but it’s still a bit of a disappointment to those of us hoping for a fresh ghost story in the near future. For now, I guess we will have to be content with a rewatch.

You can stream The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix now.

