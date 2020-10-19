Haunting Of Bly Manor Fans Can’t Believe Uncle Henry Is The Kid From E.T.

Netflix/Universal Pictures

It’s been more than a week since The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on Netflix and the series continues to blow people’s minds with fans just now realising that Uncle Henry is the same actor as Elliott, the child from E.T.

The creepy series will probably end up tainting a lot of childhood memories, because the fact that the not-so-‘perfectly splendid’ Flora is played by the same actor as the bubbly Peppa Pig already sent many viewers into a tail-spin.

Fans will probably never be able to hear Peppa speak without picturing Flora and her chilling antics now, but Netflix users got another blow recently when people started to realise that Uncle Henry and Elliott from the beloved 1982 film are one and the same.

Okay, E.T didn’t fly on the front of a bicycle pedalled by the man who looks after Bly Manor and the orphaned children, but the two characters are brought to life by the same man – actor Henry Thomas.

Henry Thomas Bly Manor Netflix

When you compare pictures of the two it’s fairly easy to see how a young Thomas grew up from the boy in E.T. to the haunted uncle in Bly Manor, but that doesn’t make the revelation any less surprising.

One fan wrote:

okay I’m behind but Henry Thomas on Hill House/Bly Manor is ELLIOTT ON ET!?! It JUST clicked as I’m halfway into Bly Manor.

Another commented:

Way to feel old. Can’t believe Henry from the dreadful Haunting of Bly Manor is also Elliot from ET

It’s already got ghosts waiting to pounce and mysterious storylines waiting to be told – how many more secrets can Bly Manor keep?

