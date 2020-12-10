Hayden Christensen Returning As Darth Vader In Disney+ Kenobi Show

Lucasfilm

Hayden Christensen is officially returning as Darth Vader in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney+.

It was earlier confirmed that Ewan McGregor would be reprising his beloved prequel role in a series for the streaming platform.

Advert 10

While details have been scarce, Disney has since revealed a juicy piece of casting: Christensen is also coming back as Darth Vader.

Disney has been announcing several projects in development tonight, December 10, as part of its Investor Day. Among the new Star Wars shows coming to Disney+, we finally learned a bit more about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s series.

In a tweet, Disney wrote: ‘Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus.’

Advert 10

Revenge of the Sith Lucasfilm

Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, eventually falling to the dark side and becoming Darth Vader. While no further details are known, it’s believed he’ll play a more developed version of the iconic villain as he clashes once again with Kenobi.

Deborah Chow is attached to helm the series, after directing an episode of The Mandalorian‘s first season. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy earlier said: ‘It’s been very exciting to see the talent that’s come in. And we’re now developing the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Deborah Chow, and she’s just been doing a phenomenal job.’

There’s currently no release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Advert 10