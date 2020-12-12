Hayden Christensen Says It's 'Good To Be Back' As Darth Vader LucasFilms

Hayden Christensen has spoken out for the first time since it was announced he would reprise his role as Darth Vader in an upcoming Star Wars series.

Earlier this week, Disney+ announced the 39-year-old would once again star opposite Ewan McGregor, this time in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series which is being developed for the streaming platform.

Now, Christensen has revealed it feels ‘good to be back’, adding that he can’t wait to see what director Deborah Chow has planned.

Revenge of the Sith Lucasfilm

‘It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them,’ he said in a blog post on StarWars.com.

‘It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.’

LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy went on to see that the series will involve ‘the rematch of the century’.

The casting news arrived on Thursday evening when Disney lifted the lid on several big projects, as part of its Investor Day.

‘Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus,’ Disney wrote in a tweet.

Chow, who previously directed The Mandalorian’s first season, is also at the helm of the Obi-Wan series.

‘It’s been very exciting to see the talent that’s come in. And we’re now developing the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Deborah Chow, and she’s just been doing a phenomenal job,’ Kennedy said.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to land on Disney+ in 2022.