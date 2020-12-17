Hayden Christensen's Daughter Doesn't Know Her Dad's Darth Vader Lucasfilm

Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader. However, his daughter has no idea he’s played one of the most famous movie characters of all time.

When the Star Wars prequels first began, the original teaser poster for The Phantom Menace was spine-tingling: a young Anakin Skywalker (then-played by Jake Lloyd), with a shadow of the iconic Sith Lord behind him.

In the next two chapters, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, we watched as Christensen’s Anakin slowly fell towards the dark side, before eventually donning the black helmet. If only his daughter knew about the younglings.

Revenge of the Sith

Christensen and his ex-partner Rachel Bilson, who dated for 10 years between 2007 and 2017, share a child together, six-year-old Briar Rose. Her parents wanted her to have as much of a normal childhood as possible… so she’s not aware about her dad’s villainous ways.

Bilson told Us Weekly: ‘Luckily, she’s not aware that her dad is one of the biggest villains of all time. When that [time] comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!’

She added: ‘She sees, like, I had to tape an audition, so she’s kind of aware of what we do. And she’s aware that there’s actors in her favorite shows and stuff, so she has a tiny grasp, but I don’t think totally.’

Hayden Christensen Rachel Bilson

Commenting on his return to the role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, Christensen said in a press release: ‘It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker.’

He added: ‘Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them. It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.’

Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin production in spring 2021, set to feature ‘the rematch of the century’.