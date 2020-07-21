HBO Begins Casting For Game Of Thrones Prequel Series House Of The Dragon HBO

HBO has begun casting for the Games of Thrones prequel and it’s the exciting news 2020 needs.

The series named House of the Dragon will be based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood and explores the story of House Targaryen, 300 years prior to the events in Game of Thrones.

The new series will see the return of GoT director Miguel Sapochnik – the man behind the amazing The Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night GoT episodes. HBO has reportedly committed to 10 episodes of House of the Dragon, all of which Sapochnik will direct along with the pilot.

Sapochnik will also be the showrunner of the new series along with fellow GoT veteran Ryan Condal. This is so far some of the little information that has been confirmed in regards to the new series as, according to Entertainment Weekly, there are no official casting breakdowns yet.

Martin’s book covers 150 years and includes the rise and fall of many leaders in Westeros – something that will give the series’ writers a lot to work with. With it covering such a long period of time, it’s unknown which of our favourite characters will feature in it.

While Martin wrote the scripts for the first four seasons of GoT, he has said he will not be writing the script for this until he’s finished is book Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in the epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.

George R. R. Martin Is In Self-Isolation And Is Finally Finishing Game Of Thrones Books PA Images

In a blog post by Martin last year, he wrote:

I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of GAME OF THRONES. But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered WINDS OF WINTER. Winter is still coming, and WINDS remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an episodes of HOUSE.

A previous Thrones prequel was set to star The Impossible actor Naomi Watts and was rumoured to be called Bloodmoon. However, was scrapped by HBO last year; a pilot for the series was filmed last summer but didn’t proceed into a series as planned.

The unofficially named series was set focus of the ‘Age of Heroes’ and feature the first ever battle between white walkers and man – not that anything would top that moment between Arya and The Night King.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO said in a statement:

After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward to series with the untitled Game of Thrones prequel. We thank Jane Goldman, S. J. Clarkson, and the talented cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication.

Prior to the ongoing health crisis, House of the Dragon was set to drop in 2022 but it’s unknown if this is still the case.