HBO Drop Trailer For Stephen King’s The Outsider And It’s Terrifying

Make a nice comfy spot behind the sofa because the new Stephen King series The Outsider is coming to HBO in the new year.

In fact, what with your other Stephen King adaptions like It and the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep about to drop and your non-King fare like Annabelles and your House on Haunted Hills, if you’re a horror fan you should be perfectly capable of sitting upright in furniture while inhaling you your horrors.

Or you’ve already got some kind of sofa-fortress in operation. In which case, just remember to stock up on some snacks once we’re done with Christmas.

Get yourself all in a tizz with the Outsider trailer below:

The action kicks of at the most terrifying location known to man, a Little League ball game, and sees coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman, Arrested Development) accused of murdering an area boy.

There’s a witness who in a strange twist was seen out of town, on security camera footage, at the same time the murder took place.

Cop Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelson, Captain Marvel) has a case on his hands after the case unravels in ways I’m guessing you’d kind of expect from a Stephen King story which is a perfectly workable analogy for a Stephen King story.

Fan fave Holly Gibney from Mr. Mercedes returns this time in the form of Cynthia Erivo as well as Derek Cevil (House of Cards) and Max Beesley (Jamestown).

If, like me, you could do with a little literary inspiration, why not take a break in Stephen King’s own house.

Bangor City Council in Maine has just unanimously approved a request by King and his wife Tabitha to repurpose their home as a museum and writers’ retreat, complete with an archive of King’s work.

Up to five writers at a time will be permitted to stay at the property – located at 47 West Broadway – and would sleep in a white guesthouse next door to the main building.

City councillor Ben Sprague told Rolling Stone:

The King Family has been wonderful to the City of Bangor over time and have donated literally millions of dollars to various causes in the community. Preserving his legacy here in Bangor is important for this community.

Recently speaking about his recent return to the limelight, Stpehen King told Rolling Stone:

I’m 71 years old and a lot of people my age are forgotten and I’ve had this late season burst of success. It’s very gratifying.

Keep doing you, Mr. King.

