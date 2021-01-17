LeBron James Shares First Official Clip For Space Jam Sequel HBO Max

HBO Max has given us a first, albeit brief, glimpse of the Space Jam sequel, which stars basketball legend, LeBron James.

In a promotional video montage of a number of films coming to the service in 2021, HBO Max gave fans a first look of James back on the basketball court with Bugs Bunny.

In one shot, the pair look up in horror as a monster of some kind appears in front of them at the top of a massive column of light before exploding.

While the ongoing pandemic has meant many film schedules were pushed back last year, luckily for fans Space Jam: A New Legacy already wrapped filming in 2019.

In an audio recording from the last day of filming, obtained by TMZ, LeBron was heard giving an emotional speech to the rest of the film’s cast and crew.

‘I’m gonna be honest completely with you guys, when I found out about the project, I was like it’s Space Jam! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolise. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down Space Jam,’ he said.

He added:

I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio — a very small town outside of Cleveland. From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing. She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So, I’m really not supposed to be here.

In August, James also unveiled a new Tune Squad uniform for the upcoming sequel. In an Instagram video, James was seen wearing a blue jersey and shorts with the words ‘Tune Squad’ written across the front as well as the trademark orange Looney Tunes rings.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is expected to land on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.