‘Heartbroken’ Billy Connolly Reveals He Can No Longer Write

Alamy

After admitting to losing the ability to write, ‘heartbroken’ Billy Connolly opened up about his battles with his health.

The retired comedian, actor and musician features on tonight’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, October 15, where he joins Olympic diver Tom Daley and Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker.

The 78-year-old spoke about his latest autobiography, Windswept and Interesting, but also how it was extremely challenging to write due to his health.

Alamy

Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease around seven years ago, and because of the effect it has had on his health, the star has subsequently ‘lost the ability to write’, Metro reports.

From his home in Florida, Connolly told Norton it ‘breaks [his] heart as [he] used to love writing letters to people’.

However, despite the effect the condition has on his ability to use his hands, the former comedian stressed that he is still ‘doing okay’.

Alamy

Connolly said:

I have good days and bad days. It’s creeping up on me and it never lets go. I walk like a drunk man and have to have help. So, life is different, but it is good.

In 2020, the actor announced his retirement from stand-up comedy after 50 years, and marked the occasion with a television special.

However, Connolly is set to take to our screens again in a new five-part series for Gold, reflecting on his career. It will ‘provide an unrivalled glimpse into his life’ and is called Billy Connolly Does…

Alamy

The series will feature ‘classic and hidden treasures’ from past performances, and was shot in and around Florida. Connolly concluded that he was ‘really looking forward to sharing a few of [his] favourite moments’.

‘It’s been brilliant, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride!’ he said.

You can catch Connolly’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One tonight, October 15, at 10.30pm.