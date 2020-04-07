Heath Ledger Refused Oscars Speech Over Brokeback Mountain Jokes

I mean, I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year that was sort of joking about it. And Heath refused. I was sort of at the time: ‘Oh, okay… whatever.’ I’m always like: it’s all in good fun. And Heath said: ‘It’s not a joke to me – I don’t want to make any jokes about it.’

That’s the thing I loved about Heath. He would never joke. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he was like: ‘No. This is about love. Like, that’s it, man. Like, no.’