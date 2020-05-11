Helena Bonham Carter Discusses Difficulties Working With Tim Burton Warner Bros./PA

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about the difficulties she experienced while working with her ex-partner Tim Burton on Sweeney Todd.

The actor and renowned director have collaborated on numerous occasions, together producing an incredible range of quirky, haunting and trippy films including Alice in Wonderland, The Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Dark Shadows.

The pair obviously got a lot out of working with one another, and their relationship extended into their personal life, as they spent 13 years as a couple before splitting in 2014.

Bonham Carter and Burton were well into both their personal and professional relationships when they created the 2007 film Sweeney Todd, but their familiarity with one other didn’t stop them from bickering.

The actor opened up during a recent interview for Louis Theroux’s new podcast Grounded With Louis Theroux, during which she and Theroux discussed handling criticism and Bonham Carter’s time working with Burton on Sweeney Todd.

She admitted that the pair were ‘so out of [their] depths’ with the movie, as it presented new challenges for both of them, and as a result they ‘came a cropper’.

Bonham Carter continued:

I’d never sung before, he had never done a musical and it’s that classic thing that you take your stress out on the person who you know best and we really didn’t get on during that one.

Though they faced their difficulties, the pair powered through and got to the end of the movie – Bonham Carter even ‘amazingly’ managed to get pregnant in the meantime, though she advised Theroux to ‘not get into’ that topic.

She went on to describe her ex as a ‘hilarious man’, saying:

We had a lot of laughs but there were times when working together was not harmonious. We weren’t very argumentative as a couple except on Sweeney.

The actor compared the experience to her time on the 2001 film Planet of the Apes, before the pair got together, when she described Burton as being ‘fantastically respectful and… a delight to work with’.

Bonham Carter and Burton had two children together but ultimately separated ‘amicably’.

Speaking to Vanity Fair after the break-up, the actor said:

Our relationship was always somewhat special, and I think it’ll always remain special.

The break-up did not stop the pair working together though, collaborating again on the 2016 film Alice Through the Looking Glass, where Burton worked as producer.