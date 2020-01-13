Henry Cavill Confirms The Witcher Season 2 Heads Into Pre-Production
There has been no better healing balm for certain disappointing fantasy series endings than the long awaited arrival of The Witcher.
Filled with magic and mystery, The Witcher has brought some much needed escapism to our dark winter evenings. And fortunately – seeing as many of us have long since binged the entire first season – it doesn’t appear we’ve seen the last of Geralt of Rivia and his many monstrous foes.
Star of the show Henry Cavill has confirmed pre-production will be starting ‘very shortly’. Although he hasn’t given any solid dates, things are evidently moving along nicely.
Taking to Instagram, Cavill, 36, wished his fans a belated Happy New Year with a post which revealed pre-production for season two will be kicking off soon.
Speaking via an uploaded video, Cavill addressed his 10 million followers:
Hello everybody, I’m back. I have been enjoying my Christmas break, perhaps a little too much at some points, but now it is back to work.
Pre-production will be starting very shortly on Witcher season two. I see that you’ve all enjoyed Witcher season one, thank you very much for that, and I’m glad you enjoyed it. I’ll be giving you updates on here as time goes on.
Fans are understandably thrilled by this development, with one delighted individual declaring, ‘Toss a coin to your super! Cool news!’
Another whooped:
Witcher was great!!!! We binged it in two days!! Hurry up with Season 2! Hehe!! Happy New Year HC!!
During a Reddit AMA Session on January 7, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich answered plenty of fans’ burning questions about season two, which was confirmed a month prior to the release of season one.
In regards to a launch date, Hissrich said:
We don’t yet have a target launch date for S2, past 2021. We don’t want to rush the product. That doesn’t benefit anyone.
Speaking about what we can expect as the narrative continues to unfold, Hissrich explained that the plot would take a more ‘linear’ direction:
The story will be much more linear, now that the three characters’ stories have started to intersect.
[…] The narrative structure was put in place so that we could tell Geralt’s short stories, while Ciri and Yennefer could also be a part of the action.
For those yet to get hooked, The Witcher follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) as he ventures through the mystical land of The Continent, earning his coin by slaying mythical beasts.
Despite being a somewhat cynical character, Geralt does offer a helping hand to others during his many adventures, building bonds and alliances along the way.
Other intriguing characters of interest include the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and powerful princess Ciri (Freya Allan).
The first season of The Witcher is available to watch on Netflix now.
