Henry Cavill Fans Are Demanding He Return In New Superman Movie

Henry Cavill has already proved he’s hero material, so now fans are demanding that he return to the role in a new Superman movie.

The actor stole a lot of hearts through his recent role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but he already had a huge existing fanbase thanks to his time spent as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

Cavill first took on the epic character in the 2013 film Man of Steel, after which he reprised the role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

Though Cavill hasn’t donned his cape since 2017, fans will get to see him in action in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a cut of the film which will see the return of many of DC Comics’ biggest superheroes.

The excitement surrounding Cavill’s appearance prompted many fans to demand that he return to the role of Clark Kent in a new film, so much so that the hashtag ‘#HenryCavillSuperman’ began trending on Twitter this week.

One fan wrote:

I honestly think Henry Cavill is the perfect Superman actor. His physique, looks, enthusiasm, subtlety and knowledge and love for the character are all things that make him born for that role. He’s been great so far, I’d love to see what more he can bring. #HenryCavillSuperman

Another Cavill supporter added:

Please bring Henry Cavill back for another Superman movie… The character means so much to him and he absolutely killed it in the role.

A third tweeted:

Henry Cavill as Superman was a lightning in a bottle. One of the best decisions ever made at Warner Bros. Let’s unlock his massive potential. We just need another SUPERMAN film with him. The possibilities would be endless.

A sequel for Cavill’s solo Superman film Man of Steel has not been announced, but earlier this year Comicbook reported the actor would be donning his ‘S’-branded uniform for upcoming DC movies.

The publication likened Cavill’s future appearances to Marvel’s use of Nick Fury and the Hulk, as it seems he will appear in upcoming films for a supporting role or even cameos.

While the smaller appearances might not be exactly what fans are hoping for, it may help viewers keep Cavill’s Superman in mind and ultimately prepare both the character and the fans for another solo film.

The world could really do with a hero right now, and Cavill is obviously in high demand to take on the job. Here’s hoping DC listens.