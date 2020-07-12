Henry Cavill Reads What You Say About The Witcher On Reddit
If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all – especially if it’s on Reddit and it’s about The Witcher, because Henry Cavill will read it.
Based on a series of novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, and their subsequent video games, The Witcher already had a big fanbase before it was adapted for TV, so it received a warm welcome from fans when it was released in December 2019.
Within weeks of its release, the series found itself on track to become the most-watched season one show in Netflix history, and Cavill’s performance as Geralt of Rivia quickly became the source of numerous GIFs and memes.
Cavill was largely praised for the role – in part because his steamy bathtub scenes got a lot of people hot under the collar – so it may surprise some fans to learn that he also received some criticism.
The backlash isn’t news to Cavill, though, as he told Vanity Fair that he’s ‘on all the Reddit forums’ and ‘reading all the reviews’ to find out what people thought about his performance.
The actor said he knew there were ‘mixed opinions’ about his character, but that he ‘really thrive[s]’ upon reading the negative comments so he can bring Geralt ‘even closer and closer to Sapkowski’s writing’.
Cavill said:
For me, it’s vital to go about and read—I’m on all the Reddit forums. I’m reading all the reviews. I’m literally trying to get everyone’s information. Some of it is not useful, and other criticisms are incredibly useful. I take it all in.
I think any of those criticisms, they often lie in things like I was saying—we don’t have the advantage of a long involved conversation or dialogue with Geralt, so they are criticisms which I think I was prepared for.
The Superman star went on to explain that he uses the criticisms to work out ‘how [he] can do [his] job better within the framework provided’ while also assuring fans that he does ‘actually understand’ and ‘love’ the character as much as they do.
Cavill made clear that he was a big fan of The Witcher and that he approached the role with ‘100% effort and dedication’ because he felt a ‘heavy responsibility to do the character as much justice as possible from the source material’.
It will be interesting to see how the comments made on Reddit will impact Cavill’s performance in season two of The Witcher – plus I’m sure there’s a lot of fans out there who’ll be glad to know the actor will probably see all of their thirsty posts.
