Henry Cavill Reportedly Injured During The Witcher Season 2 Filming

Henry Cavill is reported to have injured himself during filming for season two of The Witcher.

It’s claimed the actor suffered a leg injury during filming on the assault course at Arborfield Studios in Berkshire, just west of London.

While the reports say Cavill didn’t need to be taken to hospital for his injuries, the 37-year-old was left unable to walk properly, meaning filming couldn’t immediately be resumed

It’s unclear for how long production will be forced to come to a halt.

‘The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain,’ a source told The Sun.

‘It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury.’

The source added:

He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn’t be able to do it with his leg injury.

Cavill, who hails from Jersey, previously told fans on Instagram that he would be heading back down to the studio to continue filming as England went back down into lockdown at the beginning of November.

After a little break away in Yorkshire, Cavill wrote, ‘Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends.’

Here’s to wishing him and his leg a speedy recovery.

