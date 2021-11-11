unilad
Henry Cavill Speaks Out On James Bond Rumours

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Nov 2021 09:29
Henry Cavill Speaks Out On James Bond Rumours

Henry Cavill has spoken out about the James Bond rumours which have followed him since long before Daniel Craig’s final outing.

Alongside a number of other suave and sophisticated British actors – including Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba – Cavill is a firm favourite to step into 007’s shoes now that Craig has bowed out.

Craig made his final appearance as Bond in No Time To Die, which was released back in September.

Henry Cavill

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old actor was quizzed about how keen he’d be to take up the iconic role:

I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. […] In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.

In this same interview, Cavill – who is currently filming Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown – expressed an interest in continuing to develop his portrayal of Superman, a role he first played in 2013’s Man Of Steel.

Cavill said:

There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman and I would absolutely love the opportunity.

There’s an opportunity for growth after [Justice League], to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, the cape is still in the closet.

Henry Cavill
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has previously stated that she would only begin the process of recruiting a new 007 following the release of Craig’s final movie.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

