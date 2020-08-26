Henry Cavill Trained 10 Days For A 2-Minute Fight Scene In The Witcher henrycavill/Instagram/Netflix

Henry Cavill put on a great performance in The Witcher, but the fact he spent 10 days training for what turned out to be a two-minute fight scene proves he really put his heart and soul into it.

The actor has spoken previously about his love for The Witcher, which was a book and video game series before becoming a hit Netflix series, admitting that the fantasy franchise was the kind of ‘stuff [he lives] for’.

Cavill has discussed how he did his best to stay faithful to the lore described in the books and to make his version of Geralt the best it could be, and now a new Netflix documentary reveals exactly the kind of lengths he went to.

Making The Witcher is a newly-released, 32-minute Netflix special which delves into the behind-the-scenes of the show and what it took to bring it to life, promising to reveal ‘the secrets behind the saga.’

The special features interviews with Cavill himself, as well as the show’s other stars and those who worked behind the camera on the series.

One scene that the documentary focuses on is the violent fight sequence between Cavill and his co-star Emma Appleton as Geralt and Renfri of Creyden. The scene features in the very first episode of season one and is made up of a whole lot of sword-clanging and well-choreographed, agile movements.

Though the scene lasts all of two minutes in the show, Cavill has revealed it took more than a week to prepare for.

In the documentary, he commented:

It’s about 10 days of training for a fight that will be onscreen for about two minutes.

As well as revealing juicy details about the making of certain scenes, Making The Witcher gives fans fresh insight into the show’s casting processes, the application of different storytelling perspectives and the show’s visual effects and make-up design choices.

The documentary will no doubt give fans that Witcher-hit they’ve been craving ever since finishing the first season, and hopefully it will be enough to tide viewers over until season two, which was able to resume filming in June following coronavirus shutdowns.

Season two of the action-packed show isn’t expected to arrive on Netflix until 2021, but considering it took 10 days of training for a two-minute fight scene, it’s easy to see why. Still, I’m sure it will be worth the wait!