Henry Cavill Wants To Be The Next James Bond PA Images/Sony Pictures Releasing

He’s played Superman and Geralt of Rivia, so why not 007?

It’s true that Henry Cavill would be perfect to assume the role of the most famous spy in the world and, according to his latest comments, he’d be more than up for it.

Cavill can play suave, proven by his appearances in The Man From U.N.C.L.E and the thinking man’s detective as Sherlock in the recent Enola Holmes, as well as a spell-bound hunk in The Witcher and bare-knuckle brawler in Mission Impossible: Fallout. All are the right components to take over from Daniel Craig after he imminently returns his license to kill.

Advert

Henry Cavill PA Images

During a chat with GQ, Cavill, now 37, said he’d jump at the chance. ‘If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting,’ he shared.

Naturally, this got the entire internet excited, even though it’s by no means a done deal, with other names such as Tom Hardy firmly in the mix.

The British actor has previously revealed how he auditioned for Casino Royale some 15 years ago, when he was a fresh-faced 22-year-old, but was deemed ‘chubby’ by director Martin Campbell.

Advert

No Time To Die is Craig’s final appearance as 007, having taken on the role since his 2006 debut. Who will take over is still unknown, but with Cavill a seemingly ideal fit, there’s no reason we couldn’t see his chiselled god-like humility introduce himself by surname first.