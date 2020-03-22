Hereditary Actor Milly Shapiro Is Now An E-Girl On TikTok

Ever since her character was (spoiler alert!) decapitated in Hereditary, Milly Shapiro has been keeping her fans entertained in slightly less gory ways.

While most commonly known for her starring role in the Ari Aster-directed horror film, the 17-year-old actor is now setting her sights elsewhere, having become somewhat of a TikTok influencer over the past two years.

Yep, it turns out Milly is the polar opposite to her shy and creepy character Charlie in real life, and is actually proving herself to be a bit of an e-girl on social media.

hereditary Milly Shapiro A24

If you’re anything like me and had no clue what an e-girl was prior to clicking on this article, a thorough internet search tells me it’s a girl (obviously) who classes herself as an emo and can usually be found on TikTok or Tumblr.

Sporting a short, colourful bob with a full fringe, Milly can be seen in her TikTok videos lip-syncing to a variety of her favourite songs, alongside captions such as: ‘Pov the girl in your dreams loves you but something keeps making her disappear.’

Some of her posts also pay tribute to her love of Kermit the Frog, with one video showcasing some of her paintings alongside the caption: ‘Cursed Kermit art is the only art I do￼ join my cult worshiping Kermit￼.’

In Hereditary, Milly’s character Charlie was solemn and reserved as a result of being possessed since birth. Director Aster previously told Variety Charlie had been possessed ‘from the moment she’s born… I mean, there’s a girl that was displaced, but she was displaced from the very beginning’.

Luckily, horror movies aren’t real and Milly’s TikTok is a complete contrast to her spooky presence in the film, something her fans apparently can’t get enough of.

One person took to Twitter to express how happy they were with the actor’s transformation, writing: ‘the fact that Milly Shapiro from Hereditary is a tiktok e-girl makes me so happy,’ while another described her as ‘iconic’.

While most of her videos are of the actor simply expressing herself and her identity – something we’re huge fans of, by the way – in one video Milly addresses the fact that many of her followers had been commenting on the way she looked.

In particular, she addressed comments that she looked like Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in Stranger Things, saying ‘there’s a reason’ why she might resemble him.

She explained:

We actually both have the same very rare bone disorder called cleidocranial dysplasia, which is also known as CCD. It’s super rare – one in a million – and it affects your bones and teeth, which can affect your facial structure. So people with CCD tend to look similar. So you’re not insane if you thought we looked similar, and there’s a reason.

The actor has amassed an impressive following of more than 63,000 people on the video sharing platform, and if you want to see more of her content you can follow her here.