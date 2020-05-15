unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Hereditary Is Coming To Netflix On June 15

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 May 2020 15:06
Hereditary ThumbnailHereditary ThumbnailA24

Hail Paimon! The scariest film of the past 20 years is coming to Netflix next month, but don’t watch Hereditary alone. 

Advert

Ari Aster’s 2018 ultra-nightmare was a critical smash-hit, going on to gross a handsome $80.2 million at the box office. If you missed it in cinemas, you’ll soon be able to watch it from the comfort of your sofa (behind it, that is).

This isn’t your standard slasher fare or jump-scare bonanza: it’s a pure supernatural chiller. This is the real deal, folks.

HereditaryHereditaryA24

The film follows the Graham family following the death of its secretive matriarch. As her daughter Annie (Toni Collette) works her way through the grief, strange events start rippling through the household with devastating results.

Advert

That’s a purposely stripped-back summary. Do your best to avoid any and all spoilers prior to watching for the first time – for effective results, go in completely oblivious to the story (other than what I just told you, of course).

Hereditary Toni ColletteHereditary Toni ColletteA24

The reviews speak for themselves. Empire Magazine’s Dan Jolin described it as ‘a raw horror masterpiece from a first-time director that deserves to be mentioned in the same frantic breath as the genre’s greats’, while Little White Lies’ Hannah Woodhead wrote: ‘This is serious, glorious, edge-of-your-seat horror.’

Aster had a mighty strange portfolio of short films before making his feature film debut – including The Strange Thing About the Johnsons, which is about to become the weirdest thing you’ve seen this week.

You can watch the entirety of The Strange Thing About the Johnsons below (it’s less than 30 minutes): 

The 33-year-old followed up Hereditary with Midsommar, a summer pagan horror that also stirred up critics and viewers alike and is available to stream on Amazon Prime right now.

Hereditary will drop on UK Netflix on June 15. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and took up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, A24, Ari Aster, Hereditary, horror, Netflix, Toni Collette

Credits

Empire Magazine and 1 other

  1. Empire Magazine

    Hereditary Review

  2. Little White Lies

    Hereditary

 