Highly Anticipated Tom Hardy Movie Fonzo Coming Straight To Streaming
The highly anticipated Tom Hardy movie Fonzo is set to be released online under a new title.
The Al Capone biopic was originally slated for theatrical release in 2019, with Hardy starring as the infamous Chicago gangster in his later years, when he struggles with ageing and the ghosts of his past.
As it turned out, 2019 came and went and Fonzo was never released in cinemas, but it has since been picked up by distributor Vertical Entertainment, which releases films on-demand.
The film’s title was originally a riff on Capone’s first name, Alphonse, but it has now been changed to Capone, according to FilmRatings.com.
Capone comes from creator Josh Trank, the director behind 2015’s much-criticised Fantastic Four. Trank previously described the new movie as his ‘best work as a filmmaker’ and admitted that ‘failure’, presumably referring to the Fantastic Four movie, came as a ‘gift’.
He wrote on Twitter:
[Failure] forced me to walk an honest path, and I’m way happier today than I ever was before. I have a film out later this year, starring Tom Hardy, called FONZO that I wrote, directed, and edited.
We had so much fun making it & it’s my best work as a filmmaker.
Hardy shared a picture of himself as Capone in 2018, where he posed as the gangster during his time in Alcatraz at age 47.
The Venom star appears in Capone alongside Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Capone’s doctor, as well as Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as his wife Mae, and Matt Dillon (There’s Something About Mary) as his best friend Johnny.
According to the Classification & Ratings Administration (CARA), Capone will have an R rating, will be released by Vertical Entertainment and, as it stands, be available via a video-on-demand service.
It’s unclear exactly when Capone will arrive online, but hopefully Hardy fans won’t have too much longer to wait.
