Hilaria Baldwin Shares Emotional Post In Support To Alec Baldwin After Rust Shooting

Alamy

Hilaria Baldwin has shown her support for husband Alec Baldwin, as the pair spoke for the first time following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria, who has been married to Baldwin for nine years, posted a picture of the couple holding hands on Saturday, October 30, with the caption ‘I love you and I’m here’, shortly after the pair were tracked down by paparazzi in Vermont.

Several of Baldwin’s followers shared their support for the couple in the comments section, with Hilaria limiting those who could reply to her followers to prevent abusive comments from trolls.

Alamy

Earlier in the day, the couple pulled their car over while being followed by photographers and answered questions about the shooting, with Baldwin confirmed that he was ‘in constant contact’ with Hutchins’ family and continued to speak to police investigating the incident ‘every day’.

‘There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,’ he said. ‘This is a one-in-a-trillion episode. This is a one-in-a-trillion event.’

During the encounter, which was reported by MailOnline, Hilaria filmed the photographers on her phone and repeatedly attempted to get her husband to stop talking, saying, ‘You guys, you know what? no details.’

The couple also grew agitated when one of the photographers appeared to forget Hutchins’ name, with Hilaria saying, ‘Her name is Halyna, if you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name.’

Speaking to the New York Post, Hilaria confirmed that she’d driven her children to Vermont, where Baldwin later joined them, shortly after the shooting occurred in order to find some ‘quiet’ following the tragic incident. ‘Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD,’ she said.

