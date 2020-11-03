Hilarie Burton Cast As Negan's Wife In The Walking Dead PA/AMC

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton is set to join the cast of The Walking Dead alongside her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Morgan, who plays TWD villain Negan, made his first appearance on the hit show in sixth-season finale in 2016. Four years on, his real life wife Burton will be joining him, and will reportedly be playing his on-screen wife.

The two actors tied the knot in 2019 after they began dating in 2009. In the decade before their marriage, Burton and Morgan welcomed two children together.

Burton won’t be joining in the cast indefinitely in TWD, however – she will only guest star for one episode as Negan’s wife, Lucille, Comicbook reports.

But who is Lucille, I hear you ask? As per Robert Kirkman’s TWD comics, Negan married Lucille prior to the end of the world happening. Lucille ending up becoming a walker herself after dying from cancer, and it’s this story that one of TWD’s upcoming 2021 episodes will focus on.

The remaining six episodes of season 10 will air on AMC early next year, due to the pandemic preventing the season being completed all at once.

Some TWD fans may be glad at the show’s tenth season being broken in to two parts as season 11 will be the final for the show.

Announced over social media in September, the TWD official Twitter page said that the eleventh and final season would air in 2022.

The account wrote, ‘BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.’