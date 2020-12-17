unilad
Hilary Duff Confirms Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Officially Cancelled

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Dec 2020 09:58
Hey now, hey now… Hilary Duff has confirmed we won’t be seeing Lizzie McGuire again anytime soon.

The original show debuted on Disney Channel in 2001, running for two seasons and even getting its own movie.

Ahead of the launch of Disney+, a Lizzie McGuire reboot had been in the works. However, in January this year, production was halted after creator Terri Minsky left the project due to ‘creative differences’. Now, it appears the show has been fully axed.

In a statement on Instagram, Duff confirmed the news, writing that she’ll mourn the ‘amazing woman’ fans didn’t get the chance to see.

The 33-year-old wrote: ‘I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impression on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.’

Duff continued: ‘I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.’

She added: ‘We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.’

Due to the show’s more mature direction with a grown-up Lizzie, Duff had earlier pleaded with Disney to move the show to Hulu to no avail.

