Hilary Duff Is Back To Lizzie McGuire Blonde For Her Return To Disney

Hilary Duff/Instagram/Disney

Warm up the hair crimpers, whack on a choker necklace and start talking to a miniature cartoon version of yourself, because Lizzie McGuire is back.

The news of the return of the popular early 00s kids show sent shockwaves around the world when it was announced last month the programme was being rebooted for Disney+.

Now, get ready for even more shockwaves, as the actor behind the character, Hilary Duff, has only gone and dyed her hair back to the original ‘Lizzie McGuire blonde’. But wait, I hear you shout, wasn’t Hilary always blonde?

Well, see for yourself. Here she is 15 weeks ago, according to the actor’s Instagram:

Hilary is rocking the fresh blonde ‘do in anticipation of the new lease of life her iconic character is about to receive. Not seen on our screens since 2004, Lizzie McGuire is heading back to where she belongs, Disney, as part of the studio’s new streaming service.

The new series is said to explore Lizzie’s life as she approaches her 30th birthday, living in New York, working her ‘dream job’ and having the ‘perfect life.’

And this is her now, according to hair stylist Nikki Lee:

Don’t tell me you can’t see the difference!

Disney

The updated blonde locks come courtesy of hair stylist Nikki Lee, who said: ‘Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!’

She also shared how she achieved the look, in case any of us wanted to give it a go:

I did a full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed. After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer

Disney

Nikki continued:

For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15mins.

As well as the new series, all 65 episodes of the early 00s show will available on the streaming service too.

Now, just off to grab some Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer, can you believe I just ran out?!

Disney+ officially launches in the US on November 12.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]