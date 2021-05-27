Hillary Clinton Confronts Conspiracy Theorists Who Claim She Drinks Children’s Blood
Hillary Clinton has faced all sorts of accusations and false rumours over the years, and she’s decided to take the latest set of disturbing conspiracy theories head on.
The former presidential candidate has teamed up with Sacha Baron Cohen to dispel the ‘painfully false’ and ‘hurtful’ conspiracy theories spread by two people in the recent Borat sequel Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.
You might remember Jim and Jerry as the guys Borat stayed with for a spell during lockdown. During his stay, he heard a variety of QAnon-inspired conspiracy theories from the pair, including a particularly concerning one about the Clintons, who Jim and Jerry claimed drank the blood of children.
‘Supposedly they torture these kids,’ they say in the film, adding, ‘It gets their adrenaline flowing in their body, then they take that out of their adrenal glands and they drink their blood.’
Now, in the new Amazon series Borat’s American Lockdown & Debunking Borat, Clinton has had the chance to address Jim and Jerry about the rumours herself.
In a pre-recorded video message played to the pair by the series’ producers, Clinton says:
I know you’ve heard a few things about me that you might believe. I know that you’re not alone. It’s hurtful, I’ll be really honest with you. It’s hurtful, not just to me and my family but to my friends and other people who know this is not just false but sometimes painfully false.
So just as one American to another, I hope we can start trying to find common ground again and overcome all those forces that are trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other.
You can watch it here:
The message features in the final episode of Debunking Borat, in which Jim and Jerry sit down with experts who try to talk them down from their harmful views. As well as discussing the Clinton ‘blood libel’ conspiracy theory, the Amazon series tackles a number of popular debunked theories spread by QAnon and other groups, including vaccine micro-chips, George Soros, and mail-in ballot fraud.
Clinton’s message concludes on an optimistic note, with the former Secretary of State urging, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to kind of come together instead of drift apart? I hope that’s possible.’
Unfortunately though, it doesn’t seem like her words got through. In spite of Clinton’s plea for understanding, after the message ends, Jim turns to Jerry and says, ‘I just can’t stand her.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Studios, Borat, Conspiracy Theories, Now, US