His Dark Materials Series 2 Gets Release Date Of November 8

His Dark Materials second season is officially coming to BBC on November 8.

His Dark Material‘s second season is based on Phillip Pullman’s second book in the novel series, A Subtle Knife, which follows Lyra’s search deep into the world of the Dust took look for her long-lost father.

Its release date was announced on Twitter today, October 24, via the official His Dark Materials account.

The tweet read, ‘”We’ve got something important to do…” The countdown is ON! #HisDarkMaterials returns Sunday 8 November on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. True fans will want to keep watching for a surprise!’

Check out the trailer here:

For those of you who were hoping to binge the new season in one sitting, BBC will be releasing an episode a week, so you’ll have to wait patiently to finish the new series.

Its second season will debut in the US on November 16 on HBO Max.

People took to Twitter to share their excitement of the news. One very happy individual wrote, ‘IT’S SO SOON, I THOUGHT IT WAS GONNA BE NOVEMBER 15TH!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH […] THIS IS SO AMAZING’.

Another person said, ‘Thank you for this awesome feature! I love how the second season is looking! I especially like the spectres – that’s just an awesome design!’

A third fan wrote, ‘I’m already emotional,’ and I think we can all relate.

Season two, episode one of His Dark Materials will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 8.