Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially Happening On Disney+

by : Daniel Richardson on : 11 Dec 2020 16:48
Sequels and franchises may seem to be a dime a dozen these days, but there are still beloved films that never get the follow up they deserve.

Fortunately, Disney is granting our wish, and Hocus Pocus 2 is set to get the sequel that it deserves.

When Hocus Pocus arrived in 1993 it had a mixed reception and wasn’t a huge box office hit. Nonetheless, the film managed to gather a loyal fan base who have been waiting for a sequel for more than twenty years. Disney is now set to deliver on the long-awaited follow-up with a feature film that will arrive as a Disney+ original.

hocus pocus sequelhocus pocus sequelDisney

The sequel was confirmed at Disney’s Investor Day presentation, and it has Adam Shankman in the director’s seat. Shankman was responsible for 2007’s Hairspray, so the director is no stranger to making hit Disney movies. On top of this, the original Sanderson sisters will be making a return in the movie. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all return for the sequel that is set to please fans.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Midler explained how the cast was approached for the sequel:

They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it’s been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great.

While there is yet to be a confirmed release date, the fact that the production is planned will please many. Particularly those who were worried that it would be another 300 years before the witches were resurrected again.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Film, Now

