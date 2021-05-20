Hocus Pocus 2 Officially Coming Next Year
The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus is officially set to arrive in 2022.
Staring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the iconic Sanderson Sisters, Disney’s Hocus Pocus went on to become a cult classic and Halloween fan-favourite following its release in 1993.
Almost three decades later, the three actors are set to return to their roles as the witches and once again wreak havoc on the town of Salem, where their dark magic has long been a source of trouble for the residents.
Despite being bested by Max Dennison in the original film, the sequel will see the sisters resurrected once again as three young women accidentally introduce them to modern day Salem. Given their track record with the locals, it’s no surprise the young women are then left to figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches in their tracks.
With production for the film set to begin in autumn, director Anne Fletcher, who is known for her work on The Proposal and 27 Dresses, will take the helm from the original film’s director, Kenny Ortega.
Fletcher has taken over responsibilities for the sequel from colleague Adam Shankman, who is currently in production on Disenchanted but will remain an executive producer for the sequel.
Discussing the project, Fletcher noted that ‘people need to laugh’ now more than ever.
She commented:
We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.
I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.
Once production is complete, Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+.
Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Film, Now, Sarah Jessica Parker