Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look With Returning Stars

Disney has released the first images from the much-anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic comedy Hocus Pocus.

It’s the second anniversary of the launch of Disney+, so the streaming service is holding ‘Disney Plus Day’ to announce the cavalcade of coming content.

Among the content is a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the horror-comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches who prey on the lifeforce of children. It’s more comedic than it sounds.

All three stars are returning to reprise their roles in the sequel almost 30 years later.

A promotional image featuring the wicked trio has been released by Disney along with the information that the sequel will pick up three decades after the events of the first film.

The original Hocus Pocus didn’t make much of a splash when it first arrived in cinemas in 1993 as Disney lost over $16 million on the initial theatrical run, but the movie eventually became a cult classic after annual showings at Halloween and strong DVD sales built up an audience of loyal fans.

Deadline reports that the sequel will see a trio of young women accidentally bring the witches back to modern-day Salem, leaving them to figure out some way to stop Winnie, Mary and Sarah from eating children and absorbing their life force. Again, it’s a comedy.

Hocus Pocus 2 is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the autumn of 2022, with Anne Fletcher in the director’s chair.

Also starring in the film are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.