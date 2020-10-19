unilad
Hocus Pocus Stars Reunite In Costume For Halloween Follow-Up

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Oct 2020 09:55
Since it’s the spooky season, the stars of Hocus Pocus have reunited in costume for a Halloween special. 

The three fan-favourite witches, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in Kenny Ortega’s 1993 film, have joined forces to raise money for New York Restoration Project, a nonprofit conservation organisation.

The virtual gala, going under the name ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover’, is set to take place on October 30.

Midler, 74, posted a photo of the three stars to her Instagram, dubbing the event ‘the best thing to happen to Halloween since Hocus Pocus and Reese’s Pieces’.

The event will be hosted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and has an incredible roster of guest stars, including Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis and Meryl Streep, with limited edition merchandise also available to purchase.

For those looking to return to Salem, a Hocus Pocus sequel is on the way for Disney+, aptly titled Hocus Pocus 2. However, it’s not confirmed whether the original trio will return, despite their wishes to do so.

Hocus PocusHocus PocusDisney

In October last year, Midler told Entertainment Tonight

Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse. We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters.

I mean, she’s in the zeitgeist. I have met people – I’ve met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds – who say: ‘Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.’ It’s so mortifying because I still look 35.

The sequel has tapped Workaholics writer Jen D’Angelo to pen the script and Hairspray director Adam Shankman, who earlier tweeted: ‘The honour I feel in moving these beloved legacies forward is more than I could have dreamt. I hope to please all the loyal fans.’

On the trio getting back together, Najimy earlier said: ‘Here’s the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we’re into, so I don’t know if they’re gonna offer us [roles]. I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time.’

Parker also echoed the desire for the Sanderson Sisters to return, saying: ‘We have all said yes. Now we wait.’

There’s no release date for Hocus Pocus 2 at the time of writing. Tickets for the reunion, taking place at 8.00pm ET (1.00am BST) on October 30, cost $10. You can purchase them and find out more here.

