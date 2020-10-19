Hocus Pocus Stars Reunite In Costume For Halloween Follow-Up

Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse. We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters.

I mean, she’s in the zeitgeist. I have met people – I’ve met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds – who say: ‘Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.’ It’s so mortifying because I still look 35.