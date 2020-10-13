'Hogwarts In The Snow' Returns To Harry Potter Studio Tour Next Month Warner Bros.

The most magical time of year is back at the Harry Potter Studio Tour, as Christmas once again comes to Hogwarts.

Warner Bros. offers an unforgettable experience for fans of the franchise year-round, but throughout the holiday season visitors get to see a festive spin on the sets, props and costumes that make up the studio tour.

Advert

‘Hogwarts in the Snow’ is set to return from November 14, bringing a dusting of snow to the model Hogwarts castle and transforming the Great Hall with wreaths, garlands and trees topped with witches on miniature broomsticks.

Harry Potter studio tour Christmas Warner Bros.

Guests will be greeted with the site of long dining tables dressed for a seasonal feast, just like they were in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, complete with flaming Christmas puddings and prop versions of the mouth-watering roast turkeys and hams studded with cherries.

Among the sets transformed this year will be the cobbled stones and magical shop fronts of Diagon Alley, which will be draped in layers of filmmaking snow. During filming, creators selected different types of ‘snow’ for its ability to crunch under foot, float like falling flakes or glisten in the light like ice, but never melt.

Advert

Harry Potter studio tour Christmas Warner Bros.

The same techniques will be used at the studio tour to cover the magical shopping street while ensuring the snow stays in tact.

The Gryffindor Common Room and Boys’ Dormitory will be decorated with original props including handmade Christmas cards, some of which were created by the cast members during production, while fireplaces throughout the tour will be ‘lit’ with special effects fire.

Harry Potter studio tour christmas Warner Bros.

Advert

Hogwarts in the Snow will run from November 14 this year to January 17, 2021, so book tickets here while you can.