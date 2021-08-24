Hollywood Director Spike Lee Reveals What He Thinks Actually Happened On 9/11
Director Spike Lee has admitted to believing some conspiracy theories surrounding 9/11.
Lee spoke of the harrowing day in light of his new documentary series NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½ being released on Sunday, August 22.
The eight-part series is focused primarily on New Yorkers and their reactions to the 9/11 terror attacks, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, and will air each week until the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The last episode of NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½ includes several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth – a group that believes the US government was part of the attacks, despite Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda claiming responsibility for it.
In light of speaking to the theorists for the documentary, Lee has shared his thoughts on what he thinks really happened that day.
Speaking to The New York Times, the Da 5 Bloods director said:
I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.
[…] The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground – when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.
Lee said people will make up their own minds after watching the documentary, and that his approach with the series was to ‘put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves’, because he ‘respect[s] the intelligence of the audience’.
Claims of 9/11 being a controlled demolition surfaced after the original WTC 7, a 42-storey building constructed in 1987, was filmed being demolished after the attacks on the Twin Towers.
In the footage of the demolition, some angles showed the tower – thought to have been undamaged – collapse onto its own footprint. However, other footage showed a large chunk of the building missing as a result of falling debris.
Other interviewees in the NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½ include New York politicians like Senator Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as healthcare workers, firefighters, and activists.
The New York Police Department reportedly declined to take part in the series, however.
Following its debut this weekend, the series has been well received, with the likes of Variety branding it ‘astonishing’.
