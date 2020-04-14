Hollywood Has Released Identical Movies Every Year For Decades Sony Pictures/Paramount Pictures

They say if something ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and apparently that’s the stance Hollywood film producers have taken, as they’ve seemingly released identical movies every year for decades.

Of course, there are always going to be plot lines that are similar – there’s only so many ways you can tell the story of a rom-com, for example. We all know how it goes – boy meets girl, they hit it off, then something happens to mess it all up and a sad song plays before everything is reconciled and they live happily ever after.

At first glance, you might think films like Crazy, Stupid, Love, 10 Things I Hate About You and Bridget Jones’s Diary are quite different films, but at they end of the day they all fit the same outline detailed above.

So we can’t really blame Hollywood for making movies that are similar to one another, but we can call it out for making films that are pretty much identical.

Let’s start way back in 1997, when Dante’s Peak was released. The film stars Pierce Brosnan as Harry Dalton, a volcanologist who works with Mayor Rachel Wando (Linda Hamilton) to save the population from a volcano threatening to explode ‘in a fury of flame and ash a million times more powerful than an atomic bomb.’

Just a couple of months later, another, very similar film arrived – though it seems less effort had gone in to naming this one. Volcano tells the story of – you guessed it – a volcano, which has unleashed molten lava on the city of Los Angeles. Together with geologist Dr. Amy Barnes (Anne Heche), Emergency Management department head Mike Roark (Tommy Lee Jones) must figure out how to divert the lava and save the population.

Now, there are few minor plot differences here, for example the fact that Brosnan plays a volcanologist while Jones plays an emergency responder, but at the end of the day these films are basically the same, and they were released within weeks of one another.

It seems baffling that two identical films would be released in such a short space of time, but it’s not an anomaly. In fact, the industry has been getting away with it for years, and recently one Twitter user decided to shine light on the issue once and for all, sharing a thread of all the movies Hollywood has made twice.

In 1998, there came Deep Impact, in which a comet comes hurtling towards the Earth threatening to end all of human life. The only way to stop it is for astronaut Spurgeon ‘Fish’ Tanner (Robert Duvall) and his team to land on the comet and lay explosives in the hope the blast will deter the object from its course.

Deep Impact was released in May, but fast forward to July and we get Armageddon, a film in which an asteroid comes hurtling towards Earth threatening to end all human life. This time, the only way to stop it is for renowned driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear bomb.

See what I mean?

The list goes on, and it started even before the 90s. Tom Hanks starred in the fun cop comedy Turner and Hooch in 1989, but he wasn’t the only cop with a four-legged partner that year as Jim Belushi played a very similar character in K9.

In 1998 we had the beloved children’s film A Bug’s Life, as well as a film I have occasionally seen dubbed as the ‘worse version of A Bug’s Life’, Antz. In 1999 there was both Deep Blue Sea and Lake Placid, while in 2006 we had The Prestige and The Illustionist.

In 2011 we welcomed Friends With Benefits, which stars Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis as a couple who set out to use one another for casual sex before they fall head over heels. Swap Timberlake for Ashton Kutcher, and Kunis for Natalie Portman, and you have No Strings Attached, also released in the same year.

In 2012 we had two new tellings of the Snow White story – Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman, while White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen were the twin films of 2013.

More recently, there was A Quiet Place and Bird Box, two sci-fi/thriller films which put the lives of the characters in the hands of their other senses, whether it was the aliens’ ability to hear them in A Quiet Place, or their own downfall of looking at the mysterious, killer presence in Bird Box.

I’ll be honest – I’ve not seen all of the films mentioned here, but I’m sure they each have their own elements which help them stand out from the crowd.

Still, the resemblance is uncanny in most cases. Hollywood producers be warned – we’re on to you!